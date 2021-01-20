Covid-19 field hospital donated by Qatar arrives

Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – Arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last evening, was a Covid-19 Field Hospital donated to Guyana by the Qatar government. The Emir of Qatar, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al Thamim bin Hamad Al Thani, had committed to gifting Guyana the field hospital during his visit and meeting with President Irfaan Ali in October 2020.
Waiting at the airport to receive the donation was Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. Anthony had stated, according to a press release, that the facility would boost Guyana’s capacity to fight Covid-19.
The mobile hospital will set up in the compound of the West Demerara Regional Hospital at Best Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The facility would accommodate 60 beds and will be equipped with air conditioning, respirators, generators, ventilators, monitors and other medical equipment.
According to the health minister, all the necessary equipment will be available to assist critically ill patients. He added too, that the donation would enhance Guyana’s capacity to respond to spikes in Covid-19 cases.
