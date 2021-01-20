Cop charged for hosting private party

Latest update January 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday appeared in court after he was charged for allegedly hosting a private party.
The officer, Timothy Morrison, who is attached to the impact base at the Brickdam Police Station, was charged with Breach of Restriction on Social Activities. He was without legal representation when he appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Alli-Seepaul.
He denied the charge which stated that on November 14, 2020, at Fellowship, West Bank Demerara, he hosted a private party. Magistrate Alli-Seepaul granted him bail in the sum of $15,000, and the matter was adjourned to March 23, 2021.
