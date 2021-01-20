Appeal Court reduces life sentence for man convicted in Enmore rum shop killing

Kaieteur News – The Appeal Court has reduced a life sentence, which was imposed on Deosaran Bisnauth for the unlawful killing of Robert Mangal.

Back in 2017, Bisnauth called ‘Strokes Mouth,’ was convicted of manslaughter by a mixed twelve-member jury. He was sentenced to life in prison for the offence by Justice Navindra Singh in the High Court, but later approached the Appeal Court where he complained that the sentence was too excessive and severe.

In his appeal, Bisnauth contended that the trial judge made a number of errors in law, which effectively renders his conviction and sentence unsafe, and as such, it should be set aside.

In their decision on Monday, Appellate Court Judges which comprised Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Justices of Appeal, Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud, reduced Bisnauth’s sentence, replacing it with a 12-year prison term instead.

In reducing the sentence, the three Justices held that the life imprisonment imposed by High Court was too excessive. Additionally, the Judges ordered that the time spent on pre-trial custody should be deducted from the 12-year sentence for Bisnauth.

“We are of the view that the sentence shouldn’t have been life imprisonment in the circumstances being indeterminate, and it is not a worst-case scenario,” Cummings-Edwards said.

Bisnauth had allegedly killed Mangal during a brawl on July 16, 2013. Previous reports stated that an eyewitness account revealed that Bisnauth used a piece of wood and dealt Mangal lashes about the body before he collapsed to the ground unconscious.

The eyewitness had claimed that the victim was unarmed at the time he was dealt about three lashes across his back by Bisnauth.

The report indicated that after Mangal collapsed, he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined by Dr. Roy Samlall.

Dr. Samlall had testified that there were signs of assault and intoxication when the victim was taken to the hospital. The doctor said too, that Mangal was also unresponsive and had injuries to the right side of his head and swelling to his right elbow. He had told the Court that as result of the victim’s unresponsive state, a CT scan was ordered and conducted on the victim. The scan revealed that there was bleeding in the right temporal lobe and blood clots in the brain.

Dr. Samlall told the court that the injuries were considered life threatening. As such, Mangal was placed in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), for further medical monitoring until the day he died.