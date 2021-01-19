Victoria Scorpions FC gifted uniforms by UK based AFC Wimbledon Academy and Roger Isaacs

Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Victoria Scorpions Football Club (VSFC), which was formed back in 2015, received a huge boost when a set of uniforms was gifted to the club by Mr. Michael Hamilton of AFC Wimbledon Academy of the United Kingdom and Mr. Roger Isaacs.
With a combined membership of around forty (40) players (senior & junior), the club has welcomed the donation which was made recently and has informed the donors that it would be utilised for the development of the players.
Isaacs himself was on hand to hand over the items in the presence of players and club executives.
Club Captain and PRO Ahmad Parks conveyed the gratitude of executive and players for the largesse of Mr. Isaacs and Hamilton.
The full list of executive is as follows: Marlon King (President), Anthony Samuels (First Vice President), Bernard John (Second Vice President), Gavin Huntley (Secretary), Jonell Mercurius (Treasurer/Assistant Secretary), Owen Mercurius (Manager), Ray Williams (Equipment Manager), Ahmad Parks (Public Relations Officer).
