Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Successful Endurance testing & tuning day at Timehri track

Jan 19, 2021 Sports

By Calvin Chapman

Richard Hamid and Adrian Hamid.

Balram Ramdeo and the Honda Integra.

Aaron Bethune

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri was buzzing with activity as Endurance competitors were granted permission to test their machines ahead of the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) / Secure Innovations & Concepts (SIC) Endurance Championship on January 31.
The fair amount of vehicles that were tested with a couple newcomers to the Endurance scene was an indication that a full grid should be expected when competition returns to Timehri race track after 11 months of inactivity due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Shan Seejattan’s Toyota Levin appeared to be the fastest machine on the track on Sunday with some roaring sprints across the straightaway. The Top Power Racing/Special Auto sponsored car will be a force to be reckoned with once it can sustain its performance for the full three-hours come race day.
Balram Auto Mechanics did testing on the BM SOAT sponsored Integra that holds the Endurance lap record time. Principal of the servicing center, Balram Ramdeo, noted that the day was fairly good despite encountering a problem with the gear box at the end of the practice session.
Ramdeo revealed that he isn’t too worried because this is what practice sessions are for, to weed out all the annoying problems and with two weeks to go, he is positive that the Rameez Mohamed driven Honda Integra will be running faster than before with key focus on in durability for the three-hour clash.
Among the competitors present at the Endurance testing and tuning on Sunday last also included Aaron Bethune, Nyron Maraj, Roshan Ali, Adrian & his brother Richard Hamid and they will be joined by at least a dozen more come race day.
The GMR&SC has explained that special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety of drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event.
Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via their Albert Street office.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Nexgen Global set to Bring Golf Course to West Coast Demerara

Nexgen Global set to Bring Golf Course to West Coast Demerara

Jan 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) in collaboration with the Nexgen Golf Academy has acquired land to establish the first of their planned five uniquely designed golf facilities...
Read More
Successful Endurance testing & tuning day at Timehri track

Successful Endurance testing & tuning day at...

Jan 19, 2021

Victoria Scorpions FC gifted uniforms by UK based AFC Wimbledon Academy and Roger Isaacs

Victoria Scorpions FC gifted uniforms by UK based...

Jan 19, 2021

Johnson’s X1 beat Hetymer’s X1 by two wickets Persaud hits fifty, Shepherd & Sankar take 4 wickets each

Johnson’s X1 beat Hetymer’s X1 by two wickets...

Jan 19, 2021

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First practice match set for LBI today

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s...

Jan 18, 2021

Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3 training

Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3...

Jan 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]