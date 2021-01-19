Successful Endurance testing & tuning day at Timehri track

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri was buzzing with activity as Endurance competitors were granted permission to test their machines ahead of the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) / Secure Innovations & Concepts (SIC) Endurance Championship on January 31.

The fair amount of vehicles that were tested with a couple newcomers to the Endurance scene was an indication that a full grid should be expected when competition returns to Timehri race track after 11 months of inactivity due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Shan Seejattan’s Toyota Levin appeared to be the fastest machine on the track on Sunday with some roaring sprints across the straightaway. The Top Power Racing/Special Auto sponsored car will be a force to be reckoned with once it can sustain its performance for the full three-hours come race day.

Balram Auto Mechanics did testing on the BM SOAT sponsored Integra that holds the Endurance lap record time. Principal of the servicing center, Balram Ramdeo, noted that the day was fairly good despite encountering a problem with the gear box at the end of the practice session.

Ramdeo revealed that he isn’t too worried because this is what practice sessions are for, to weed out all the annoying problems and with two weeks to go, he is positive that the Rameez Mohamed driven Honda Integra will be running faster than before with key focus on in durability for the three-hour clash.

Among the competitors present at the Endurance testing and tuning on Sunday last also included Aaron Bethune, Nyron Maraj, Roshan Ali, Adrian & his brother Richard Hamid and they will be joined by at least a dozen more come race day.

The GMR&SC has explained that special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety of drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event.

Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via their Albert Street office.