Republic of Guinea takes over G77 + China Chairmanship from Guyana

Kaieteur News – Guyana handed over its Chairmanship of the Group of 77 (G77) + China to the Republic of Guinea yesterday during a handing over ceremony that was conducted virtually due to the restrictions the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed.

Handing over the Chairmanship was Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd. It was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Living Abroad of the Republic of Guinea, Mamadi Touré, who received the Chairmanship on behalf of his country; Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres; President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, and many other representatives.

Minister Todd had met with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative, Jairo Valverde, last Friday before the handing over ceremony where Valverde congratulated Guyana for successfully chairing the group throughout 2020.

All this was detailed in a press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry in which it was noted that Guyana was thanked for collaborating with the UNDP during the chairmanship, despite the challenges associated with the novel coronavirus.

Minister Todd also said that the technical support provided through Guyana’s partnership with the local UNDP office proved instrumental in the success of Guyana’s Chairmanship for 2020.

Further, he commended that the commitment and efforts of the Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, her team, and the staff of his Ministry.

It was also stated in the release that Valverde lauded the efforts of the staff at the Ministry to organize and produce the virtual flagship event on climate change which was under the theme “Maintaining a Low Carbon Development Path towards the 2030 Agenda in the Era of COVID-19.”

Additionally, financing for small states in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was discussed as well as the reclassification of Caribbean economies, among mutual areas of interest.