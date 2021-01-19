Region Four records 10 of 23 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ten of the country’s 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) yesterday. This is according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update which showed that the remaining cases distributed among Regions One, Three, Five and 10. The dashboard also notes that the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,931.
Further, the dashboard shows there are four persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 33 in institutional isolation, 551 in home isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170 deaths, while eight new recoveries were recorded. This has brought the total number of recoveries to 6,173.
