Pensioner dies in Cummings Lodge fire

Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner was yesterday afternoon killed in a fire after the house that he was renting at Lot 570 10th Field, Cummings Lodge, Georgetown (Demerara/Mahaica) went up in flames.
The pensioner has been identified as 68-year-old Lionel Kyte who lived alone.
According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 16:20 hrs. At the time of the fire Kyte was reportedly ill. The report stated that Kyte’s landlord observed smoke emanating from the house. Checks were then made and the landlord discovered the main door to the house was locked.
The landlord raised an alarm and neighbours formed a bucket brigade in an effort to quell the fire. Sometime after, a fire truck from the Campbellville Fire Station arrived and went into action and the fire was extinguished shortly after.
While checking through the aftermath of the fire, Kyte’s badly burnt body was discovered lying in the kitchen. His body was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
His body has since been transported to the Lyken Funeral Home. The investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing.
Jan 19, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) in collaboration with the Nexgen Golf Academy has acquired land to establish the first of their planned five uniquely designed golf facilities...
Jan 19, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – The material on which to build one’s analyses of the year 2020 is literally mountainous. There is... more
Kaieteur News – Three criticisms have been levelled against the PPPC’s planned gas-to-shore (GTS) project. The first... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]