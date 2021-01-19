Pensioner dies in Cummings Lodge fire

Kaieteur News – A pensioner was yesterday afternoon killed in a fire after the house that he was renting at Lot 570 10th Field, Cummings Lodge, Georgetown (Demerara/Mahaica) went up in flames.

The pensioner has been identified as 68-year-old Lionel Kyte who lived alone.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 16:20 hrs. At the time of the fire Kyte was reportedly ill. The report stated that Kyte’s landlord observed smoke emanating from the house. Checks were then made and the landlord discovered the main door to the house was locked.

The landlord raised an alarm and neighbours formed a bucket brigade in an effort to quell the fire. Sometime after, a fire truck from the Campbellville Fire Station arrived and went into action and the fire was extinguished shortly after.

While checking through the aftermath of the fire, Kyte’s badly burnt body was discovered lying in the kitchen. His body was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His body has since been transported to the Lyken Funeral Home. The investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing.