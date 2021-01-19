‘Menace’ shot during shoot-out with police

Kaieteur News – A man who is said to be a ‘menace’ was reportedly shot yesterday during a shoot-out with ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). The incident occurred at Church Road, Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara.

According to police, the 24-year-old suspect was hit but managed to escape. Kaieteur News understands that police ranks arrested a man who lives nearby. The man reportedly denied knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts.

A police report stated that ranks on mobile patrol duties received information about a suspect who is wanted in connection with several robberies committed between Vigilance and Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. Reports suggest that the suspect was in motor car PPP 7762 along with several other males, all reportedly armed.

Upon approaching the motor car that was proceeding on Church Road, one of the ranks signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver was the only occupant of the motor car. In an attempt to evade the police the suspect crashed into the police vehicle and opened the driver side door of the car and immediately discharged a round in the direction of the police.

According to police, the ranks returned fire and the suspect exited the motor car and discharged another round towards the ranks and ran up the road. The ranks, it was revealed, then opened fire on the suspect and he was reportedly shot.

The suspect then ran into an unoccupied yard and escaped into the dense vegetation at the back of the yard.

The ranks conducted a search of the yard and the nearby houses. A red haversack and a hat with suspected blood stains were discovered in the yard that the suspect reportedly escaped from. After some time of searching the surrounding area, the ranks turned up empty handed.

The man who was questioned by the police about the suspect was taken into custody and the motor car was taken to the Cove and John Police Station and lodged for analysis.