Labourer chopped to death by intoxicated neighbour

Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating the murder of a man in Berbice. The suspect, who is currently in custody, is said to be the dead man’s neighbour.

Dead is 40-year-old Mark Griffith, a labourer of Smithfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Reports suggest that the murder occurred at around 17:10hrs Sunday last. Based on information provided by police, Griffith was consuming alcohol throughout the day with his neighbour.

The victim’s sister, Samanda David, who is a businesswoman, told police that she and her brother shared the same home and it was a norm for him to consume alcohol daily. She stated that when her brother imbibes, he would usually get into arguments with her and a neighbour who answers to the name “Smokey”. On the day in question, she disclosed that her brother was drinking all day at home by himself and about 15:00hrs, she heard him and “Smokey” arguing over alcohol and food. Upon observing that “Smokey” had a cutlass in his hands, the sister said that she told them to stop the argument and they did.

However, around 17:10hrs, David stated that she was in the house when one of her friends, Imran, started to repeatedly call out to her. When she responded, David said that the friend’s anxious response was “come quick”. The woman said that she complied and when she ventured outside, she saw her brother lying in a trench. Blood, she recalled, appeared to be flowing from a wound to his chest.

It was Imran, she added, who used his bus to rush her brother to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was treated. He later died. He is said to have suffered severe injuries that caused internal bleeding.

His body is presently at the New Amsterdam mortuary awaiting a post mortem. (Malisa Playter-Harry)