Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kitty man charged for allegedly sharing nude photos of girl, 16

Jan 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Kitty man was yesterday placed on $300,000 bail after he appeared in court for allegedly sharing nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl who refused to be in a relationship with him.
The defendant, Ryan Seecharran, 33, made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
Seecharran pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 10, 2021, at Kitty, Georgetown, he used a computer system to publish obscene/explicit photographs of a 16-year-old girl via WhatsApp status to humiliate her, causing her substantial emotional distress.
Principal Magistrate, Marcus, granted Seecharran bail in the sum of $300,000 and the matter was adjourned to February 15, 2021.
According to the facts of the charge, Seecharran and the teen are known to each other since they once shared a friendship.
On the day in question, Seecharran asked the teen to be in a relationship with her and she turned down his request. This reportedly made him angry and he posted the photographs of her on his WhatsApp status.
The girl had reportedly sent the photographs to one of her female friends who shared the photographs with Seecharran. The court was informed that more charges are expected to be brought against Seecharran.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Nexgen Global set to Bring Golf Course to West Coast Demerara

Nexgen Global set to Bring Golf Course to West Coast Demerara

Jan 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) in collaboration with the Nexgen Golf Academy has acquired land to establish the first of their planned five uniquely designed golf facilities...
Read More
Successful Endurance testing & tuning day at Timehri track

Successful Endurance testing & tuning day at...

Jan 19, 2021

Victoria Scorpions FC gifted uniforms by UK based AFC Wimbledon Academy and Roger Isaacs

Victoria Scorpions FC gifted uniforms by UK based...

Jan 19, 2021

Johnson’s X1 beat Hetymer’s X1 by two wickets Persaud hits fifty, Shepherd & Sankar take 4 wickets each

Johnson’s X1 beat Hetymer’s X1 by two wickets...

Jan 19, 2021

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First practice match set for LBI today

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s...

Jan 18, 2021

Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3 training

Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3...

Jan 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]