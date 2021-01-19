Kitty man charged for allegedly sharing nude photos of girl, 16

Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Kitty man was yesterday placed on $300,000 bail after he appeared in court for allegedly sharing nude photographs of a 16-year-old girl who refused to be in a relationship with him.
The defendant, Ryan Seecharran, 33, made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
Seecharran pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 10, 2021, at Kitty, Georgetown, he used a computer system to publish obscene/explicit photographs of a 16-year-old girl via WhatsApp status to humiliate her, causing her substantial emotional distress.
Principal Magistrate, Marcus, granted Seecharran bail in the sum of $300,000 and the matter was adjourned to February 15, 2021.
According to the facts of the charge, Seecharran and the teen are known to each other since they once shared a friendship.
On the day in question, Seecharran asked the teen to be in a relationship with her and she turned down his request. This reportedly made him angry and he posted the photographs of her on his WhatsApp status.
The girl had reportedly sent the photographs to one of her female friends who shared the photographs with Seecharran. The court was informed that more charges are expected to be brought against Seecharran.
