Inmate stabs murder convict for ‘grabbing’ his buttocks

Jan 19, 2021 News

Stabbed murder convict, Alvin Jones aka “Hot Skull.”

Kaieteur News – Murder convict, Alvin Jones, popularly known as “Hot Skull” was yesterday stabbed to his neck at the Camp Street Prison for allegedly grabbing an inmate’s buttocks.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Acting Director of Prisons, Niclon Elliot, said that Jones was stabbed by the inmate in the morning hours. He was immediately rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted under police guard. According to Elliot, his condition at the moment is regarded as stable.
Subsequent investigation revealed that the stabbing stemmed from a “buttocks touching incident” which occurred Sunday evening.
Jones had allegedly grabbed the inmate’s buttocks without his permission. The man became annoyed and reportedly confronted Jones.
Yesterday, however, the inmate attacked and stabbed Jones after he reportedly awoke to taunts from other prisoners about the said incident.
Jones is currently serving a 43-and-half-year sentence for the murder of Albouystown footballer, Paul Daniels.
According to reports, Jones, a fish cleaner, of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, fatally shot Daniels during a robbery at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown on February 2, 2017.

