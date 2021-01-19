Inmate stabs murder convict for ‘grabbing’ his buttocks

Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Murder convict, Alvin Jones, popularly known as “Hot Skull” was yesterday stabbed to his neck at the Camp Street Prison for allegedly grabbing an inmate’s buttocks.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Acting Director of Prisons, Niclon Elliot, said that Jones was stabbed by the inmate in the morning hours. He was immediately rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted under police guard. According to Elliot, his condition at the moment is regarded as stable.
Subsequent investigation revealed that the stabbing stemmed from a “buttocks touching incident” which occurred Sunday evening.
Jones had allegedly grabbed the inmate’s buttocks without his permission. The man became annoyed and reportedly confronted Jones.
Yesterday, however, the inmate attacked and stabbed Jones after he reportedly awoke to taunts from other prisoners about the said incident.
Jones is currently serving a 43-and-half-year sentence for the murder of Albouystown footballer, Paul Daniels.
According to reports, Jones, a fish cleaner, of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, fatally shot Daniels during a robbery at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown on February 2, 2017.
Jan 19, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) in collaboration with the Nexgen Golf Academy has acquired land to establish the first of their planned five uniquely designed golf facilities...
Jan 19, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Jan 19, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – The material on which to build one’s analyses of the year 2020 is literally mountainous. There is... more
Kaieteur News – Three criticisms have been levelled against the PPPC’s planned gas-to-shore (GTS) project. The first... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]