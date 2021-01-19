Guyana gan tun richer dan Kuwait

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A Guyanese and a Kuwaiti, both worked for their governments, meet each other at a conference. They soon became good friends.

“If you ever come to Kuwait, call me and we can hang out!” says the Kuwait official.

“If you ever come to Guyana, call me and we can hang out!” says the Guyanese official.

Six months later, the Guyanese went to Kuwait and he immediately called his Kuwait official friend.

“Hey, I’m in Kuwait, want to hang out today?” he asks.

The Kuwaiti official pulls up to the hotel with the latest model BMW. The Guyanese gets in and they drive along a long freeway to the home of the Kuwaiti official. Once at the condominium, the Guyanese is impressed at how big the condo is: five rooms, three bathrooms, and much more.

The Guyanese asks the Kuwait, “You are just a Kuwaiti official, how can you afford this?

The Kuwaiti takes him to the window and asks, “What do you see outside?”

“A freeway!” replies the Guyanese”

“Yeah” says the Kuwaiti, “Yeah, I took 10%”.

Three months later, the Kuwaiti comes to Guyana.

He called his Guyanese friend and said “Hey, I just got to Guyana, want to go grab food later?”

“The Guyanese official pulls up to the hotel with a Lamborghini. The Kuwait gets in and they drive about 25 miles. Suddenly, the road turns into a muddy unpaved road, with lots of craters. Shacks are all around.

The Kuwaiti is shocked by the level of poverty he is witnessing. But at the end of the mud road, he sees a mansion – the home of the Guyanese official.

The mansion is fantastic 20 bedrooms, a swimming pool and two helicopters in a hangar at the back of the compound. The Kuwaiti goes into the master room and to his disbelief, sees a toilet seat made out of gold.

He then asks his friend, “You are just a Guyanese official. How do you have all of this?”

The Guyanese official takes him to the window and asks, “What do you see outside?”

“Huts, poverty, and a dirt road,” replied the Kuwaiti.

The Guyanese said, “You see that dirt road? I took 100%.”