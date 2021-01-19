CORRECTION

Latest update January 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News in its Monday, 18th January, 2021, edition published an article under the caption “Applicant’s name was used without permission to file case against Haitian deportation”. In that article, it was erroneously stated that Allandres Archer, the man allegedly behind the matter, had joined forces with Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C to have the matter, which is scheduled to continue on January 27, 2021, struck out.
However, the AG chambers in a statement yesterday claimed that the Notice of Application was filed by the Chambers after a video was circulated in both private and public media of Archer making allegations against Darren Wade denying that he authorised the institution of proceedings for and on behalf of himself or anyone else.
The Chambers noted allegations that the AG Chambers have ‘joined forces’ with Mr. Archer imputes a serious ethical offence against the entire professional staff of the Attorney General’s Chambers. As such, Kaieteur News retracts the statement and apologises for any embarrassment caused.
