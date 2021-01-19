Cops trail Brazilian workmate who disappeared

Miner wrapped in hammock…

Kaieteur News – As the probe continues into the murder of a miner whose decomposed body was found wrapped in a hammock near Puruni River, Region Seven, cops are trailing his Brazilian workmate who has reportedly vanished.

The remains of the miner, Tyrone Thomas, was discovered on September 6, 2020 at Thomas Island, Puruni River by his employer, a dredge owner, and his workers.

Four months after the gruesome discovery, police told Kaieteur News that ranks are yet to trap his killer. A source added that cops are currently trailing a suspect who they have identified as a Brazilian national.

It was further revealed that the Brazilian was Thomas’ workmate who reportedly vanished after his murder.

While the source refrained from revealing too many details about the case, it was noted that investigators had received leads pointing to the Brazilian as a suspect.

Kaieteur News had reported that on August 16, Thomas’ employer whose operation was based on Thomas Island had travelled to Georgetown leaving him along with the Brazilian national and another employee to watch the camp.

About a week prior to the discovery of his corpse, the dredge owner had received a call from Thomas informing him that the Brazilian National had left the camp.

However, when the dredge owner arrived at the location on September 5, with other employees, no one was seen in the camp.

The dredge owner claimed that the following day there was a foul stench emanating from the Puruni River in close proximity to the camp. Upon investigation, the dredge owner found Thomas’ decomposing body wrapped in his hammock. It was stuck beside a tree.

Kaieteur News had learnt that two small engines were also strapped to his body. It was believed that this was done to sink Thomas’ remains in the river. Family members also revealed that the engines belonged to Thomas.

Crime scene experts had noted that the miner’s hands and legs were bound together. His body also bore a gaping wound above the right eye.

An autopsy later revealed that he was beaten to death. Thomas died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. The front part of his skull was completed shattered.

Detectives had reported that he was killed sometime between September 1 and 4, 2020. Family members had learnt of his demise while reading the daily newspapers and had stated that they believe that Thomas was slaughtered by more than one individual.

They even suspect that it might have been an attack by robbers who may have invaded the camp.

Persons who might have information about the suspect being sought by police or have knowledge about Thomas’ murder are asked to contact the nearest police station.