Be aware Guyana, stay focused!

Jan 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – We learn that one of Fortune 500 powerhouse, Schlumberger Corp, is relocating its headquarters to Guyana. Companies at this level only do so when the prospects for profits are very high and assured; many more will come. We are in favour of such presence that are about production and development of the economy and society. Yet, as we share this with our readers, we point to other things and call upon our Guyanese brothers and sisters to pay attention, to focus continuously on what is going on with this oil of ours.

This oil belongs to us, and not to PPP politicians or opposition politicians, and their respective cliques and circles of friends and families. Every square inch of this land and water is owned by the citizens of this country, all of them. It is their asset, their property, their blessing, which should be organised and maximised for the benefit of all Guyanese citizens first and foremost. To repeat: this wealth is not the plaything of Guyanese political leaders. It is not theirs to do as they feel like, for whatever purpose they have in mind, which they refuse to share with a hopeful, trusting nation.

Fellow Guyanese: the politicians are doing the things that are against our interests, that will not benefit us as it should. Fellow Guyanese: we have to stand up for what is ours, what is our right, what is fair and just. We must hold our political leaders, both PPP government and coalition opposition to the strictest accounting. They do not want that, and shy away from such fires, to which, we at this paper, hold their feet. We must make them uncomfortable and unsettled and unhappy. We must speak up and keep the pressure on them to get the most out of this oil for us, and to share the whole story of it with us. Fellow citizens: if we do not speak and take a stand, we will pay a high price based on bad choices and decisions. They will deceive us and cheat us as they did in the past.

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

