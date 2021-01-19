Annandale man freed of murder on no case submission

Kaieteur News – Former murder accused, Shafeek Mohammed, was freed by the High Court yesterday after Justice Navindra Singh upheld a no-case submission presented by his attorney Latchmie Rahamat.

Mohammed was on trial for the murder of 33-year-old Ramkarran Mohanlall, a relative, on February 3, 2016, at Marshall Street, Annandale South, East Coast Demerara.

In upholding the no case submission Justice Singh agreed that the case was one of self defence.

He noted too that it is the Court’s view that at that stage any degree of force used by Mohammed to get out and defend himself would be lawful.

As such, he directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty, freeing the man.

Just last week, Latchmini Singh, the wife of the deceased, told the Court that she witnessed the stabbing incident which led to her husband’s demise.

The woman was among several witnesses called to take the stand by State Counsel Teriq Mohammed. In her testimony, Singh recalled that she got a phone call and heard loud noises coming from the other end of the phone.

As a result, the woman said that she went to investigate what the racket was about and found her husband and brother-in-law in a standoff at her Annandale East Coast Demerara residence. She explained that her husband was trying to get into the yard and the accused had blocked the entrance.

The witness recalled that during the standoff, the accused went to his car and pulled out a hockey stick and tried to lash her husband with it. She said that her husband retreated to his car, which was parked on the road but they continued to quarrel and threaten each other. The woman recalled that not long after, a fight broke out between the two men and as they engaged in the scuffle, the accused pulled out a dagger from his waist and dealt her husband several stabs about his body.

She said that soon after the accused went to his car and drove away, she and some of her neighbours hired a car to take her husband to the hospital. While on the way to the hospital, the car was involved in an accident, hitting a rail and skidding off the road. The witness noted that the car was nonetheless used to transport them to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where her husband was pronounced dead.

