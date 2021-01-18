Woman, 20, found submerged at Morawhanna

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old woman is now dead after she was found by public spirited persons, submerged at Morawhanna River, North West District (NWD).

According to the police report, the dead woman has been identified as Danielly Daniels of Hotoquai Village, NWD.

This incident according to the report, occurred between 7:00hrs and 7:40hrs on Saturday moments after she was last seen by a relative.

Investigations revealed that on January 5, last, the 20-year-old left her village to visit her aunt who resides at Morawhanna. The aunt of the deceased reportedly told investigators that she last saw Daniels about 7:00hrs on the day of the incident sitting on the wharf on her cell phone. The woman added, that sometime around 7:40hrs, she noticed her niece was missing. Immediately, contact was made with persons from the area and a search party was formed.

Daniels’ body was subsequently found submerged in the water by one of the men in the village. She was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead.

Her body was placed into the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.