Latest update January 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman, 20, found submerged at Morawhanna

Jan 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old woman is now dead after she was found by public spirited persons, submerged at Morawhanna River, North West District (NWD).
According to the police report, the dead woman has been identified as Danielly Daniels of Hotoquai Village, NWD.
This incident according to the report, occurred between 7:00hrs and 7:40hrs on Saturday moments after she was last seen by a relative.
Investigations revealed that on January 5, last, the 20-year-old left her village to visit her aunt who resides at Morawhanna. The aunt of the deceased reportedly told investigators that she last saw Daniels about 7:00hrs on the day of the incident sitting on the wharf on her cell phone. The woman added, that sometime around 7:40hrs, she noticed her niece was missing. Immediately, contact was made with persons from the area and a search party was formed.
Daniels’ body was subsequently found submerged in the water by one of the men in the village. She was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced her dead.
Her body was placed into the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First practice match set for LBI today

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First...

Jan 18, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- A full strength Guyana Jaguars team will aim to lift their ninth Regional 50-over title when this year’s Regional Super50 bowls off on February 4 in Antigua where...
Read More
Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3 training

Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3...

Jan 18, 2021

Dasrat, Nandu, Ashiek Motor Spares among latest set of donors to the BCB Year of Investment

Dasrat, Nandu, Ashiek Motor Spares among latest...

Jan 18, 2021

BCB Year of Investment Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Brian Ramphal and Pooran Singh renews sponsorship – Lloyd Simpson donates office Photo Copier

BCB Year of Investment Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh,...

Jan 18, 2021

New GFF Disciplinary committee receives FIFA-Approved Disciplinary Code

New GFF Disciplinary committee receives...

Jan 18, 2021

Positive Adams wants to excel for Guyana

Positive Adams wants to excel for Guyana

Jan 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]