Region Six accounts for 19 of 57 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update January 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has accounted for 19 of the 57 new COVID-19 infections recorded yesterday.
This is according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update which indicated that Regions One and Eight alone recorded no new cases. The dashboard also notes that the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,908.
Further, the dashboard shows there are three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 45 in institutional isolation, 525 in home isolation and 34 in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170 deaths while 39 new recoveries were recorded. This brings the total number of recoveries to 6,165.
Jan 18, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- A full strength Guyana Jaguars team will aim to lift their ninth Regional 50-over title when this year’s Regional Super50 bowls off on February 4 in Antigua where...
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is said that the angles, dimensions, aspects, untold stories and unrevealed secrets of World War... more
Kaieteur News- Last September’s brutal murders of the Henry cousins led to the creation of narratives aimed at explaining... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]