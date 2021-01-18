Latest update January 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Region Six accounts for 19 of 57 new COVID-19 infections

Jan 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has accounted for 19 of the 57 new COVID-19 infections recorded yesterday.
This is according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update which indicated that Regions One and Eight alone recorded no new cases. The dashboard also notes that the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,908.
Further, the dashboard shows there are three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 45 in institutional isolation, 525 in home isolation and 34 in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170 deaths while 39 new recoveries were recorded. This brings the total number of recoveries to 6,165.

The COVID-19 dashboard

 

