Positive Adams wants to excel for Guyana

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News- A lot has been said about the talent of 26-year old Essequibo all-rounder Ricardo Richard Adams. He last played for Guyana in 2018 and an injury ke

pt him out of the game for some time. Adams has done well for Essequibo, spearheading the county to a number of titles. In 2019 he was the leading wicket taker in the Cricket Guyana Inc. 50-over franchise league with 21 scalps including a hat-trick and an eight-

wicket haul; he also did well with the bat, but narrowly missed out on national selection.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the postponement of all cricket and forced players to train privately. With no cricket for a prolonged period, Adams remains positive of realising his full potential.

His talent was spotted early in his career and following his first regional U19 season which proved fruitful, he was included in the Guyana 50-over senior team and a bright future beckons.

Subsequently, Adams found himself under the radar of the Guyana Cricket Board’s disciplinary committee and this hampered his progress somewhat.

Realising the importance of discipline, Adams continued to ply his trade and has caught the eyes of many cricketing pundits. He has a string of outstanding performances, but feels his best is yet to come. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport recently Adams said he wants to excel for his country. “Once given the opportunity I will put in my best efforts. Playing for your country is an honour and a challenge, I relish challenges and I am confident of doing well.”

Adams indicated that he has been training indoors and is eager to get back on the field. “There is always room for improvement and I am working harder to improve in certain areas, including fitness so that I can enhance my strengths and challenges.”

Adams, undoubtedly one of the leading limited overs cricketers in Guyana, said he has set himself high standards, moreso since becoming a father. “Being a fa

ther helps me to be more responsible and this assists me in making proper decisions. I am a more positive individual,” he stated.

Adams who plays for Hyde Park of East Bank Essequibo and Police SC indicated that he is being given extra motivation by his employer Rajkumar Singh, CEO of Movements Family of Mahdia who has been a keen fan of Adams over the years. “I didn’t make the best of choices earlier in my career, but we all make mistakes. His support is encouraging, he persuades me to train harder and offer valuable advice,” Adams related.

Seeing fellow countrymen going places serves as an extra motivation for Adams and his combination with Singh pushes him even further.

Following a background check with the cricketer who hails from Wakenaam, Singh decided to provide support after he was impressed with the player.

In an invited comment, Singh said he has been following the player ever since he was playing at the U19 level and is pleased to render assistance. “I had a chat with Ricardo, he was pretty good at the U19 level and certain issues came up with him. I continued to follow his career and I saw him in the national senior team. I know he has the potential to do better and I decided to assist and hopefully he can do his talent justice,” said Singh.

Singh indicated the Adams had thought about quitting, but he decided to get more involved with his career and help him along.

Adams has so far appeared in seven list A matches for Guyana scoring 54 runs in five innings and taken six wickets.