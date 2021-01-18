Latest update January 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man killed in three-vehicle accident…Pick-up driver charged, placed on $500,000 bail

Jan 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The driver of the pick-up truck which slammed head-on into a mini bus claiming the life of a 31-year-old man was on Friday placed on $500,000 bail.
The defendant, Wesley Rodney, 47, of Linden, appeared in the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.
The charge stated that on January 12, 2021, on the Madewini Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, he drove a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public thereby, causing the death of Uriel Reynolds, a father of one, who lived at Munipur Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.
Rodney was placed on $500,000 bail for the offence and the matter was adjourned to February 17, 2021.
According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 19:15hrs.
The report stated that Reynolds was the driver of minibus PPP 3468, when Rodney who was reportedly travelling at a fast rate heading in the opposite direction collided with a motorcar.
As a result of the first collision, Rodney lost control of the pick-up truck and slammed head-on into the mini bus Reynolds was driving.
Kaieteur News had reported that Reynolds’ wife, Arranis was also in the minibus at the time of the accident. Reynolds and his wife were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Reynolds was pronounced dead on arrival while his wife was treated for a fractured right arm and other bruises to her body.
A police report stated that, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the drivers of the pick-up and the car, respectively, and no trace of alcohol was found in their system.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Rodney was subsequently charged for causing death by dangerous driving.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First practice match set for LBI today

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First...

Jan 18, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- A full strength Guyana Jaguars team will aim to lift their ninth Regional 50-over title when this year’s Regional Super50 bowls off on February 4 in Antigua where...
Read More
Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3 training

Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3...

Jan 18, 2021

Dasrat, Nandu, Ashiek Motor Spares among latest set of donors to the BCB Year of Investment

Dasrat, Nandu, Ashiek Motor Spares among latest...

Jan 18, 2021

BCB Year of Investment Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Brian Ramphal and Pooran Singh renews sponsorship – Lloyd Simpson donates office Photo Copier

BCB Year of Investment Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh,...

Jan 18, 2021

New GFF Disciplinary committee receives FIFA-Approved Disciplinary Code

New GFF Disciplinary committee receives...

Jan 18, 2021

Positive Adams wants to excel for Guyana

Positive Adams wants to excel for Guyana

Jan 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]