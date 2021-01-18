Man killed in three-vehicle accident…Pick-up driver charged, placed on $500,000 bail

Kaieteur News – The driver of the pick-up truck which slammed head-on into a mini bus claiming the life of a 31-year-old man was on Friday placed on $500,000 bail.

The defendant, Wesley Rodney, 47, of Linden, appeared in the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The charge stated that on January 12, 2021, on the Madewini Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, he drove a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public thereby, causing the death of Uriel Reynolds, a father of one, who lived at Munipur Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Rodney was placed on $500,000 bail for the offence and the matter was adjourned to February 17, 2021.

According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 19:15hrs.

The report stated that Reynolds was the driver of minibus PPP 3468, when Rodney who was reportedly travelling at a fast rate heading in the opposite direction collided with a motorcar.

As a result of the first collision, Rodney lost control of the pick-up truck and slammed head-on into the mini bus Reynolds was driving.

Kaieteur News had reported that Reynolds’ wife, Arranis was also in the minibus at the time of the accident. Reynolds and his wife were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Reynolds was pronounced dead on arrival while his wife was treated for a fractured right arm and other bruises to her body.

A police report stated that, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the drivers of the pick-up and the car, respectively, and no trace of alcohol was found in their system.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Rodney was subsequently charged for causing death by dangerous driving.