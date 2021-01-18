Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3 training

Latest update January 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- Guyanese basketball officials will be looking forward to participate in the FIBA 3×3 Officiating Basics Webinar, presented by CONCENCABA. The Webinar will take the form of three sessions, on January 19, 27 and 28 and will serve as an introduction to 3×3 officiating, according to General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Patrick Haynes.
The training will include officials not only from Guyana but also counterparts from nine other nations will be involved in the historic first session on the 19th from 19:00hrs.
Haynes, who also serves on the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 committee, noted in his correspondence to the media that the Introductory
Webinar will focus mostly on the difference between 5v5 and 3×3 basketball, with the audience being both referees and table officials.
He articulated that the, “The focus of the GABF is to increase the pool of officials in our Federation for referees, table officials and statisticians, with this initiative, it will help drive the overall national federation improvement plan, as defined in our strategic roadmap.”
Meanwhile, with regards to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, the new date is April 7 to 11 in El Salvador. The previous date was February 17-21 in the same country.
Haynes revealed that the GABF has not been granted clearance to begin preparations, however, “The team will be making the necessary adjustments to begin training at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall,” pending approving.
The provisional squad that the GABF has identified to begin training includes Stanton Rose, Travis Belgrave, Travis Burnett, Akeem Crandon, Delroy James, Anthony Moe, Nikkoloi Smith, Yannick Tappin, Timothy Thompson, Ray Victor, Shaine Webster, Terron Welch and Kevon Wiggins.
Guyana sealed their first FIBA World Cup Qualifiers appearance after winning the John Yates Trophy in 2018 after thumping Antigua & Barbuda 83-70 in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Men’s Championship final.
Jan 18, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- A full strength Guyana Jaguars team will aim to lift their ninth Regional 50-over title when this year’s Regional Super50 bowls off on February 4 in Antigua where...
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is said that the angles, dimensions, aspects, untold stories and unrevealed secrets of World War... more
Kaieteur News- Last September’s brutal murders of the Henry cousins led to the creation of narratives aimed at explaining... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]