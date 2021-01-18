Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3 training

Kaieteur News- Guyanese basketball officials will be looking forward to participate in the FIBA 3×3 Officiating Basics Webinar, presented by CONCENCABA. The Webinar will take the form of three sessions, on January 19, 27 and 28 and will serve as an introduction to 3×3 officiating, according to General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Patrick Haynes.

The training will include officials not only from Guyana but also counterparts from nine other nations will be involved in the historic first session on the 19th from 19:00hrs.

Haynes, who also serves on the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 committee, noted in his correspondence to the media that the Introductory

Webinar will focus mostly on the difference between 5v5 and 3×3 basketball, with the audience being both referees and table officials.

He articulated that the, “The focus of the GABF is to increase the pool of officials in our Federation for referees, table officials and statisticians, with this initiative, it will help drive the overall national federation improvement plan, as defined in our strategic roadmap.”

Meanwhile, with regards to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, the new date is April 7 to 11 in El Salvador. The previous date was February 17-21 in the same country.

Haynes revealed that the GABF has not been granted clearance to begin preparations, however, “The team will be making the necessary adjustments to begin training at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall,” pending approving.

The provisional squad that the GABF has identified to begin training includes Stanton Rose, Travis Belgrave, Travis Burnett, Akeem Crandon, Delroy James, Anthony Moe, Nikkoloi Smith, Yannick Tappin, Timothy Thompson, Ray Victor, Shaine Webster, Terron Welch and Kevon Wiggins.

Guyana sealed their first FIBA World Cup Qualifiers appearance after winning the John Yates Trophy in 2018 after thumping Antigua & Barbuda 83-70 in the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Men’s Championship final.