La Grange businesswoman’s murder: Alleged female mastermind who escaped from police toilet reportedly active on Facebook

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has received information that Jankie Tapsie, the alleged female mastermind in the murder of La Grange businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, 85, was reportedly seen active on Facebook recently.

Ramjit was found dead, on October 25, 2020 in the upper flat of her two-storey home and business place located at La Grange, West bank Demerara (WBD). According to an autopsy, she was strangled to death. Police have been successful in charging a Juvenile, 16 and a 34-year-old-taxi driver, Rishiram Singh also known as Shane of 204 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Kitty for her murder.

Tapsie, the alleged female mastermind, had been captured together with Singh in Suriname, on November 18, but hours after, she escaped from a toilet at the Springlands Police Station, in Berbice, and is yet to be recaptured.

Kaieteur news has learnt that days after her escape, she was reportedly seen active on Facebook. She was reportedly tagged in a photo on November 26 celebrating her birthday. Tapsie, according to a source, was also seen active a few times after and recently changed a profile picture this month.

This newspaper was told that Tapsie uses two profiles and goes by the names of Samantha Khan and Samantha Desouza.

Prior to this information, this media house had been informed that Tapsie was spotted once in Corriverton and had returned to Suriname where she might be hiding from authorities.

Ramjit’s family members have since questioned the circumstances as to how the wanted fugitive managed to slip out police’s hands so easily. In this regard, it was noted that Springlands Police Station does not only include police officers, but also Special Constables (SC) and community police ranks. There are also three police ranks that guard the gate.

Kaieteur news had reported on November 23, that the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), had conducted a probe into the woman’s escape. It was mentioned too, that OPR was to submit the report.

Two months later, however, the media is still in the dark as to whether the report was ever submitted or whether the findings of the investigation had been revealed.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jankie Tapsie, are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 220-2222, 227-1149, 911, or the nearest police station.