Latest update January 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dolphin and people fallin’ dead

Jan 18, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Two dolphins wash up pun de Essequibo Coast. One bin look like it get ketch in a fisherman’s net. De death of de other wan ain’t fully determined yet. But we can’t rule out dat it happen because of pollution.
De Waterfall paper bin talking all along about de flaring, de dumping of ballast water and de discharge of waste and chemicals from de oil operations. De waterfall paper show wah happen in some countries, like Nigeria wah had to start importing fish because people frighten fuh eat fish from de sea after oil start to drill.
Dem boys want know if de EPA gan investigate de quality of de water wah we fishermen gat fuh fish in. Dem boys feel dis is an urgent matter cause dem boys nah wan to gat another health crisis.
De pandemic bad enough. De numbers going through de roof again. And de government instead of getting stricter, dropping dem guard again.
Dem boys want tell de COVID-19 Task Force dat Barbados only gat seven deaths. And we gat 170. Barbados is a little island and dem do 87,000 tests even though dem population is far less than half of we own. Since August all we hearing bout is testing and still we nah reach 45,000 tests yet.
Dem boys seh we gat to tek action before we end up like England and some parts of Uncle Sam weh dem hospital overflowing. De people gat fuh become more disciplined because de government nah give a damn.
Talk half and do de other half.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First practice match set for LBI today

Mental preparation is crucial for Guyana’s success in Antigua First...

Jan 18, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- A full strength Guyana Jaguars team will aim to lift their ninth Regional 50-over title when this year’s Regional Super50 bowls off on February 4 in Antigua where...
Read More
Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3 training

Local B’ball officials for FIBA 3×3...

Jan 18, 2021

Dasrat, Nandu, Ashiek Motor Spares among latest set of donors to the BCB Year of Investment

Dasrat, Nandu, Ashiek Motor Spares among latest...

Jan 18, 2021

BCB Year of Investment Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Brian Ramphal and Pooran Singh renews sponsorship – Lloyd Simpson donates office Photo Copier

BCB Year of Investment Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh,...

Jan 18, 2021

New GFF Disciplinary committee receives FIFA-Approved Disciplinary Code

New GFF Disciplinary committee receives...

Jan 18, 2021

Positive Adams wants to excel for Guyana

Positive Adams wants to excel for Guyana

Jan 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]