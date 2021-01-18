Dolphin and people fallin’ dead

Two dolphins wash up pun de Essequibo Coast. One bin look like it get ketch in a fisherman’s net. De death of de other wan ain’t fully determined yet. But we can’t rule out dat it happen because of pollution.

De Waterfall paper bin talking all along about de flaring, de dumping of ballast water and de discharge of waste and chemicals from de oil operations. De waterfall paper show wah happen in some countries, like Nigeria wah had to start importing fish because people frighten fuh eat fish from de sea after oil start to drill.

Dem boys want know if de EPA gan investigate de quality of de water wah we fishermen gat fuh fish in. Dem boys feel dis is an urgent matter cause dem boys nah wan to gat another health crisis.

De pandemic bad enough. De numbers going through de roof again. And de government instead of getting stricter, dropping dem guard again.

Dem boys want tell de COVID-19 Task Force dat Barbados only gat seven deaths. And we gat 170. Barbados is a little island and dem do 87,000 tests even though dem population is far less than half of we own. Since August all we hearing bout is testing and still we nah reach 45,000 tests yet.

Dem boys seh we gat to tek action before we end up like England and some parts of Uncle Sam weh dem hospital overflowing. De people gat fuh become more disciplined because de government nah give a damn.

