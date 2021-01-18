Dasrat, Nandu, Ashiek Motor Spares among latest set of donors to the BCB Year of Investment

Kaieteur News- The Berbice Cricket Board continues to benefit from the assistance of former national players who are based overseas along with several passionate supporters of

Berbice Cricket. The BCB in the first two weeks of 2021 has attracted close to seven million dollars worth of support in form of financial sponsorship and necessary items.

The main feature of the successful marketing drive has been the massive support the BCB has obtained from former and current players including Clayton Lambert, Ray Joseph, Leslaine Lambert, Kevin Darlington, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Vishal Nagamootoo, Narsingh Deonarine, Hemnarine Chattergoon, Jeremy Gordon and Troy Halley.

The latest former players to come on board are former national captain Damodar Dasrat, former West Indies Under 19 all rounder Arjune Nandu, former RHTYSC player Mankarran Singh and businessman Ray Ali of Ashiek and Son Motor Spares.

Nandu, a former member of the historic Port Mourant Cricket Club donated eighty thousand dollars towards the hosting of a one day, four teams tournament at the Port Mourant Ground. Nandu, who played for Guyana at the junior and senior level, also represented the West Indies at the Under 19 level. Port Mourant, UG Elites Tain Block Four and Tamarind Root would play each other for the Arjune Nandu Challenge Cup.

Former RHTYSC and Port Mourant opener Mankarran Singh is also on board with sponsorship for a one day, four team tournaments at the Kennard Memorial Ground. The winner of the tournament would carry home a financial prize and the Mankarran Singh Trophy. The four teams would be Ramnarine Memorial, Kildonan, No43 and Kennard Memorial.

Both Nandu and Singh stated that they were delighted to support Berbice Cricket as it was on the move.

Former senior national captain Damodar Dasrat positively responded to a request from BCB President Hilbert Foster for a donation of a laptop. The laptop would be used by Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu to issue press releases and assist in the publication of magazines, educational materials etc. Dasrat, a former Berbice Captain who had the distinction of dismissing Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar during his career, was a useful medium pacer and solid middle order batsman. Dasrat, who now resides in Canada, stated that he was delighted to give back to the Berbice Cricket Board as it had played a major role in his development as a cricketer.

Businessman Ray Ali, owner of Ashiek Motor Spares of NO2 Village, Canje donated $50,000 towards obtaining inter-county caps for the Berbice Under 15, Under 17, Under 19 and female cricket teams. The BCB since 2008 under the Presidency of Keith Foster had introduced the Berbice Cap System and has continued it to date. Ali, a former executive of the Young Warriors Cricket Club stated that he was a keen follower of Berbice Cricket and always wanted to come on board as a sponsor. The Berbice Cap System, he noted was a good way of making sure that players have memories of being a Berbice player.