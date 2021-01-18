Businessman stopped, robbed by armed bandits at Eye Lash Backdam

Latest update January 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old businessman was on Saturday stopped and robbed by two armed bandits at Eye Lash Backdam, North West District, Region One. The victim has been identified as Hanson Forde of Zeelugt Village, East Bank Essequibo.
Forde was robbed of items valuing $219,000. According to police officers, the bandits escaped with Forde’s haversack containing a phone charger, a battery pack, a flash drive and his .32 Taurus Pistol containing seven live matching rounds of ammunitions.
The report stated that Forde left his Grandmother’s home at Heaven Hill, Matthew’s Ridge, on his A.T.V motorcycle en route to Chi Chi, Backdam. While in the vicinity of Eye Lash Backdam Junction he was stopped by two men wearing masks.
One of the bandits was armed with a shotgun and the other with a cutlass.
The bandits ordered Forde to turn off his A.T.V and he complied. Forde told investigators that the bandit who was armed with the shotgun then removed his haversack and the bandit who was armed with the cutlass removed his licenced pistol from his left side pants waist.
The bandits then made good their escape and Forde reported the matter to the police. No arrest has been made but this newspaper understands that the investigation into the alleged robbery under arms committed on Forde is ongoing.
