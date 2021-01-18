BCB Year of Investment Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, Brian Ramphal and Pooran Singh renews sponsorship – Lloyd Simpson donates office Photo Copier

Kaieteur News- Overseas based Guyanese continues to support the work of the Hilbert Foster led Berbice Cricket Board. Three long te

rm sponsors have renewed their sponsorship for 2021, while a former executive of the pro-active cricket board donated a photo-copier to assist in the day-to-day administration. Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, his brother Dr. Puran Singh and Brian Ramphal are the latest overseas based Guyanese to join hands with the board to fulfill its mandate in 2021, which has been named “Year of Investment”.

Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh, a Guyanese born Medical Doctor living in Texas, USA has renewed his sponsorship of the BCB countywide

coaching programme and also the 2021 Cricket Academy at the combined cost of $1.4M. The coaching programme would consists of the hosting of eight mini academies across Berbice with a combined 240 youth cricketers and eight special clinics for bowlers, batsmen, wicketkeepers and spinners. Additionally, the BCB coaches would also visit twenty cricket clubs in Berbice to conduct sessions with hundreds of youths. At the end of these sessions, a total of seventy promising players would be selected to be part of the Annual Dr. Singh Cricket Academy during the month of August.

Foster, who is spearheading the massive marketing drive for Berbice cricket, stated that the objective is to have a pool of junior cricketers that would represent the county over the next five years at the Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 levels.

Barbados based Dr. Puran Singh for the 3rd successive year would be sponsoring the BCB National Players Financial Scheme. Under this programme, junior and female players who gain selection to the national teams would receive a financial stipend of $10,000 each. In the event that Covid-19 forces the tournaments to be cancelled, the funds would be used to provide educational materials and cricket gears to less fortunate Under 15 Cricketers.

Over the last three years overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal, who is involved in the technology business has invested heavily into the development of Berbice Cricket. His sponsorship for 2021 includes the hosting of the annual award ceremony, Father and Mother of the Year programmes, Information Posters, 20/20 Cricket Tournament and gears for youth programmes.

Foster described the Singh brothers and Brian Ramphal as one of the main reasons, why Berbice Cricket has been so successful since 2018 and hailed them as the county’s unsung heroes. Noting that 2020 was very successful for the BCB despite the COVId-19 pandemic, Foster disclosed that the year of Investment would be the best in the eighty-two years history of the BCB.

Meanwhile, former BCB Committee Competition and UCCA Executive, Lloyd Simpson, fulfilled his commitment to the board by handing over a photocopier to the President. The BCB uses vital funds on an annual basis on Office administration expenses and Foster noted that the donation would assist the board to save funds. Simpson, who lives in the USA, stated that he was delighted with the positive development taking place in the county and felt privileged to contribute.