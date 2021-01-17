Latest update January 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

When it comes to oil wealth, the ball is in your court

Jan 17, 2021 Features / Columnists, Front Page Comment

Kaieteur News – We at Kaieteur News have made it our duty to keep you informed about our newly discovered oil wealth. We have been forthright about the facts concerning this resource with which we are blessed. We have encouraged a discussion as to what we are going to do with this gift which the Creator has provided. We have been critical of our politicians’ handling of the sector.

Guyana’s oil wealth is vast. If we had to distribute the total oil reserves equally among the population, each person would be entitled to 11,500 barrels. We still have in reserve large unexplored fields. Many more discoveries are still to be made.

We must not allow ourselves to be misdirected and misinformed. It is normal that during exploration, a few dry wells will be found. So far, oil has been discovered in almost 80% of the wells drilled. We should therefore focus more on these ‘wet’ wells than the few ‘dry’ ones.

We here at Kaieteur News want to ensure that Guyanese enjoy the best and most from the country’s oil riches. But we cannot continue to allow our leaders to betray us in the management of these resources. The time has come for you, the people, to decide about the country’s oil. The choice is yours: get up and do something or sit down and accept what is forced upon you. The ball is in your court.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GOA President writes Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on cooperation in sports

GOA President writes Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on cooperation in...

Jan 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K.A. Juman-Yassin recently wrote to Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. on their respective organisations...
Read More
‘Infrastructure is biggest challenge for local sports’ – GFF Boss Wants Durban Park Stadium to be a part of his Legacy

‘Infrastructure is biggest challenge for local...

Jan 17, 2021

Hetmeyer to sponsor three cricket tournaments for BCB in 2021

Hetmeyer to sponsor three cricket tournaments for...

Jan 17, 2021

Fitness tests encouraging as players zone in for the long haul Collective focus imperative for future success

Fitness tests encouraging as players zone in for...

Jan 17, 2021

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at Turning Point

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at...

Jan 16, 2021

GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports Initiative

GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports...

Jan 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The lobbyist

    Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham tried desperately to obtain an audience with the then United States President, Jimmy... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]