Kaieteur News – We at Kaieteur News have made it our duty to keep you informed about our newly discovered oil wealth. We have been forthright about the facts concerning this resource with which we are blessed. We have encouraged a discussion as to what we are going to do with this gift which the Creator has provided. We have been critical of our politicians’ handling of the sector.
Guyana’s oil wealth is vast. If we had to distribute the total oil reserves equally among the population, each person would be entitled to 11,500 barrels. We still have in reserve large unexplored fields. Many more discoveries are still to be made.
We must not allow ourselves to be misdirected and misinformed. It is normal that during exploration, a few dry wells will be found. So far, oil has been discovered in almost 80% of the wells drilled. We should therefore focus more on these ‘wet’ wells than the few ‘dry’ ones.
We here at Kaieteur News want to ensure that Guyanese enjoy the best and most from the country’s oil riches. But we cannot continue to allow our leaders to betray us in the management of these resources. The time has come for you, the people, to decide about the country’s oil. The choice is yours: get up and do something or sit down and accept what is forced upon you. The ball is in your court.
When it comes to oil wealth, the ball is in your court
Jan 17, 2021 Features / Columnists, Front Page Comment
