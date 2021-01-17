VERIFICATION OF DEVICES ENSURES ACCURATE MEASUREMENTS IN TRADE

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News -The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will this week commence the mobile stamping of all weighing and measuring devices used at markets, shops and other retail outlets, countrywide. The verification of these devices, which include scales, masses and measures are crucial to ensure that consumers receive accurate measurements in trade transactions.

Verification, which is done every six months (twice per year) also augers well for users of devices. The processguarantees that devices are functioning well tosafeguard retailers from incurring losses due to the use of defective and inaccurate weighing and measuring devices.

Importantly, the mandate was given to the GNBS by virtue of the 1981 Weights & Measures Act to ensure traceable measurements. Traceability allows for accurate and reliable measurements in both the local and international markets; providing consistency of measurements worldwide.

The accuracy of measurements in commerce, for example, a kilogramme of potatoes or chicken determined by a scale in the market or a local shop is ultimately traceable to physical standards used by the GNBS, which are traceable to International Standards.

For easy determination, the GNBS affixes an approval seal to any device it has verified including scales, petrol pumps and electricity meters. For verified masses and measures used in retail, these are stamped G.N.B.S.

Last year, despite the pandemic, the GNBS managed to maintain the level of its verification services countrywide.During 2020, a total of 29,675 new devices, which included 638 scales and 1473 masses were verified. This indicates an overall increase in new devices verified as compared to the year 2019.

Meanwhile, for devices already in use at shops, markets and other locations such as supermarkets, manufacturing companies, rice mills, hospitals, airlines, post offices, a total 5009 scales, 9977 masses, 140 weighbridge scales, 202 electricity meters, and 59 moisture meters were verified.

For this year 2021, the GNBS will utilise its newly acquired mobile stamping bus to conduct the verification of devices at key markets and areas within Regions 3 and 4. This will not only enhance the efficiency of service delivery but also protect Inspectors and promote social distancing by vendors and shopkeepers during the verification of devices.

Verification commences on Tuesday, January 19 at the Stabroek Market, Georgetown followed by the Bourda Market later in the week. Advertisements indicating the schedule for mobile stamping will be published in local newspapers, radio, television and the GNBS Facebook page.

Vendors and shopkeepers and other users of weighing and measuring devices are urged to submit their devices for verification. Devices can also be submitted for verification at the GNBS Head Office, Sophia and Sub-offices in New Amsterdam, Anna Regina, Vreeden Hoop, Lethem, or to the nearest Weights and Measures Office.

Finally, importers of weighing and measuring devices are reminded that they are obligated to ensure that new devices imported are approved and verified by the GNBS as required by the Weights and Measures Act.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0066 or our WhatsApp number 692-4627 (GNBS).