Pedestrian shatters windscreen after driver honks at him

Jan 17, 2021 News

The Fuel Care Gas Station at Blankenburg, WCD.

Kaieteur News – A pedestrian on Friday apparently lost his temper and shattered a car windscreen after the driver, Harricharn Alfred, 49, honked his horn at him. Alfred, a construction worker of Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) told cops that the man broke his car windscreen around 19:15hrs at the Fuel Care Gas Station, Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to police, not only did the man damage Alfred’s car but with the help of two others attacked him and his sons who were passengers in the said car, with knives and cutlass for confronting them. Alfred claimed that he was entering the gas station when he saw the man and his two accomplices standing in his pathway. He noticed that the men were imbibing alcohol at the time and decided to honk his horn for them to move out of the way.
The man however got annoyed and pelt a glass bottle towards their front windscreen causing it to break. Alfred told investigators that he and his two sons exited the car and walked out to confront them. The man however became violent and a slight scuffle ensued between them. During the scuffle, the pedestrian pulled out two knives while one of his accomplice drew a cutlass. Upon seeing the weapons, Alfred said that he and sons became scared and ran away towards the Den Amstel Police Station leaving the car behind.
A few moments later, they returned to scene accompanied by ranks and found the car even more damaged. It appeared as if the man and his accomplices vented their frustration by shattering the back windscreen as well and the four side window glasses. The headlights were shattered too.
Investigators reported that the suspects were apprehended not long after and taken away to Leonora Police Station lockups.

