NIS launches WhatsApp service to help pensioners track contributions

Kaieteur News – The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has launched additional Life Certificate service via WhatsApp as part of efforts to help pensioners easily track and make queries about their contributions.

The social security organisation announced its new WhatsApp service on Friday last. A letter by NIS Public Relations Officer, Dianne Baxter noted that serving the growing pension’s population is of outmost priority since NIS values the contributions of senior citizens.

According to Baxter, serving pensioners and other stakeholders are of great concern to the scheme.

“This is especially true for our pensioners who reside overseas and sometimes are forced to pay large sums of monies to complete their life certificates,” Baxter said her letter.

She noted that in keeping with the policy, the NIS has launched an additional service using video calls for the completion of life certificates.

“This will be done via WhatsApp on a cell phone. The service will require pensioners providing a phone number, an email address and is available to persons living both locally and overseas. The Scheme constantly reviews the services provided to ensure that the highest quality is given,” she added.

Baxter announced that initially six officers have been identified to provide the service from Monday to Thursdays between 8:00hrs to 16:30hrs and 8:00 hrs to 15:30hrs on Fridays. The following cell numbers were assigned to the service, 592-623-2801 592-623-2802 592-623-2803 592-623-2804592-623-2805592-623-2806.

In addition to the WhatsApp service, NIS currently has its Online Contribution Checking System (OCCS), which enables contributors to access the complete record of their contributions online.

NIS says the system is an innovative option for accessing contribution updates as well as making contribution queries online. The online interface links to an offline version of the database used by the NIS.

The database is updated on a quarterly basis, to show the number of contributions for individuals registered with the NIS.

The newest service was launched officially on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the NIS Head Office Brickdam and Winter Place, Georgetown.