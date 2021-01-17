Name something after Mike Pompeo and Sarah-Ann Lynch

Kaieteur News – Three days from now, Guyanese may not hear the name Mike Pompeo again. He will no longer be one of the world’s most important actors in international relations. Mr. Pompeo might secure a lucrative job in the US but it is doubtful here in Guyana we will hear the name being mentioned.

Mike Pompeo by next Wednesday would be a former Secretary of State for the USA. But he will be a former Secretary of State that has gone down in this country’s history in greater detail than any serving Cabinet minister in the US government in both British Guiana and Guyana. There will be a debate between Pompeo and Jimmy Carter for the title of which American statesman was more a saviour of Guyana.

I would put Pompeo in front of Carter in the context of where the world is when Pompeo intervened to stop the rigging of the March 2020 election. Space would not allow for an analysis. But I would never undervalue the phenomenal role of Carter in saving Guyana too. I think it is a very formidable task to decide who was more crucial to Guyana’s future – Mike Pompeo or Jimmy Carter

Mr. Pompeo has saved this country in a way that the present generation should be eternally grateful to him. Here was the plan by the APNU+AFC for holding on to power in anticipation that the Court of Appeal would rule against it. Even though the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) had settled the matter that the CARICOM-observed recount was legal, the APNU+AFC asked the Chief Justice (CJ) to dismiss that ruling. The CJ upheld it.

The CJ’s decision was appealed only to prolong the life of the intransigent regime. The regime leaders knew that the CCJ’s ruling was final and that the end had come. The plan was that as soon as the Court of Appeal concurs with the CJ then the three GECOM commissioners from the APNU would resign. In such a situation there could not have been a formal meeting of GECOM to make a declaration. Here again the plot simply involved delay in the hope that something unusual – locally or internationally or regionally – might happen to bring about reconciliation talks between the PPP and PNC. President Granger would have not been in any hurry to name the GECOM replacements.

There was more subterfuge to come before Pompeo made direct contact with Granger. The suggestion of a dialogue between Jagdeo and Granger that was agreed to by Claudette Singh was rightfully rejected by Jagdeo. But even after this, there was a second attempt at dialogue which Jagdeo rejected again.

Enter Sarah-Ann Lynch. The US Ambassador was in no mood to hear anything other than a declaration from GECOM. She contacted Pompeo. Pompeo contacted Granger and insisted he accept defeat or there will be formidable consequences. Enter Volda Lawrence. What Granger did got Lawrence angry. Granger wrote Singh accepting the Caricom observed recount. This put the three APNU commissioners in disarray. Lawrence confronted Granger. The rest is history.

I am suggesting that Guyana show its appreciation to Pompeo and Lynch in the following ways:

1-Rename Young Street where the US embassy is – the Pompeo/Lynch Avenue.

2-Erect a plaque at the arrival section of the Cheddi Jagan Airport describing the priceless contribution of Pompeo and Lynch to democracy in Guyana.

3-Name the new highway from Diamond to Ogle – the Pompeo/Lynch highway.

4-Name the new East Bank/West bank bridge link – the Pompeo/Lynch Harbour Bridge.

5-Build a secondary school in any other Region except Region Four. Model it after the multilateral concept that we had in the seventies to cater for students who are at a disadvantage in comparison to Region Four students. Name it the Pompeo and Lynch School of Excellence.

6-The seawall area from Kingston to Ogle is being landscaped to emulate the aesthetics that obtain in Europe. It is supposed to be one of the top tourist attractions in Region Four. Name the long stretch of corridor the Pompeo/Lynch Garden.

7-The research arm of UG, Institute of Development Studies, has been defunct for years now. Implement a school of research at UG named the Pompeo/Lynch School of Research.

8-Initiate a doctoral scholarship titled the Pompeo/Lynch Scholarship open to Guyanese only who intend to live and work in Guyana tenable at the university choice of the successful applicant. The areas must be; international law, political theory, human rights studies or philosophy.

It is unconscionable to let the contribution of Mike Pompeo and Sarah-Ann Lynch to the preservation of democracy in Guyana just fade into obscurity. That is a moral crime that this country will be guilty of for generations to come.

