Latest update January 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man busted with firearm tells cops he found it in trail

Jan 17, 2021 News

The .38 revolver found in the man’s home.

Kaieteur News – A man, 43, who was busted on Friday with an illegal firearm stashed on his veranda, told the cops that he had picked it up on the St Cuthbert’s Mission Trail. According to police, ranks busted the man around 15:45 hrs. in his home located at Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The ranks were at the time conducting an intelligence lead operation and located a .38 revolver with matching ammunition inside his home. When questioned about the gun, the man told police that he had found the weapon some time ago in the St Cuthbert’s Mission trail. He was arrested and taken away to the Cove and John Police Station where the weapon was lodged.
P

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GOA President writes Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on cooperation in sports

GOA President writes Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on cooperation in...

Jan 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K.A. Juman-Yassin recently wrote to Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. on their respective organisations...
Read More
‘Infrastructure is biggest challenge for local sports’ – GFF Boss Wants Durban Park Stadium to be a part of his Legacy

‘Infrastructure is biggest challenge for local...

Jan 17, 2021

Hetmeyer to sponsor three cricket tournaments for BCB in 2021

Hetmeyer to sponsor three cricket tournaments for...

Jan 17, 2021

Fitness tests encouraging as players zone in for the long haul Collective focus imperative for future success

Fitness tests encouraging as players zone in for...

Jan 17, 2021

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at Turning Point

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at...

Jan 16, 2021

GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports Initiative

GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports...

Jan 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The lobbyist

    Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham tried desperately to obtain an audience with the then United States President, Jimmy... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]