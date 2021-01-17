Man busted with firearm tells cops he found it in trail

Latest update January 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man, 43, who was busted on Friday with an illegal firearm stashed on his veranda, told the cops that he had picked it up on the St Cuthbert’s Mission Trail. According to police, ranks busted the man around 15:45 hrs. in his home located at Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The ranks were at the time conducting an intelligence lead operation and located a .38 revolver with matching ammunition inside his home. When questioned about the gun, the man told police that he had found the weapon some time ago in the St Cuthbert’s Mission trail. He was arrested and taken away to the Cove and John Police Station where the weapon was lodged.
