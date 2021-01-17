Latest update January 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana records 46 new COVID-19 cases

Jan 17, 2021 News

The COVID-19 dashboard.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases yesterday increasing the COVID-19 case toll to 6,851. This was presented in their daily dashboard update which also shows 55 persons in institutional isolation, 504 in home isolation, 38 in institutional quarantine and five in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170 deaths. Additionally, 43 recoveries were also recorded with 6,126 recoveries recorded to date.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GOA President writes Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on cooperation in sports

GOA President writes Minister Charles Ramson Jr. on cooperation in...

Jan 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K.A. Juman-Yassin recently wrote to Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. on their respective organisations...
Read More
‘Infrastructure is biggest challenge for local sports’ – GFF Boss Wants Durban Park Stadium to be a part of his Legacy

‘Infrastructure is biggest challenge for local...

Jan 17, 2021

Hetmeyer to sponsor three cricket tournaments for BCB in 2021

Hetmeyer to sponsor three cricket tournaments for...

Jan 17, 2021

Fitness tests encouraging as players zone in for the long haul Collective focus imperative for future success

Fitness tests encouraging as players zone in for...

Jan 17, 2021

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at Turning Point

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at...

Jan 16, 2021

GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports Initiative

GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports...

Jan 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The lobbyist

    Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham tried desperately to obtain an audience with the then United States President, Jimmy... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]