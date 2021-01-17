Guyana records 46 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update January 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases yesterday increasing the COVID-19 case toll to 6,851. This was presented in their daily dashboard update which also shows 55 persons in institutional isolation, 504 in home isolation, 38 in institutional quarantine and five in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170 deaths. Additionally, 43 recoveries were also recorded with 6,126 recoveries recorded to date.
Jan 17, 2021 Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K.A. Juman-Yassin recently wrote to Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. on their respective organisations
