Government approves 40% capacity for in-door dining at restaurants

– Guyana Tourism to monitor and ensure compliance

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has amended the gazetted National COVID-19 measures to allow indoor dining at restaurants at a capacity of 40 percent.

The amendment was made on Wednesday and the updated measure reads, “Indoor and outdoor dining at a restaurant shall only be permitted between the hours of 4:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and where (i) applicable, indoor dining is restricted to forty percent capacity of the building.”

The order further states that tables must be spaced six feet apart and no more than four persons should be seated at one table, three feet apart. Adding to that, the order mandates that all restaurant staff should wear a face mask at all times and all dining tables and chairs should be wiped after use by each customer. Previously, only outdoor dining was approved in the gazetted measures.

The amended gazette also states that the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been placed in charge of monitoring all restaurants to ensure there is full compliance.

The GTA has since stated that restaurants found breaching the measures will be shut down. In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, the Director of the GTA, Carla James, said that businesses will be required to submit their Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) which must align with the gazetted COVID-19 measures, along with other health and sanitation protocols.

“Businesses who are in breach, will be banned from reopening for a month and we know that this something that they will not want because they want to remain open to have some revenue coming out their business because they have not been able to operate for quite a number of months. We hope that they do everything that they can and follow the rules so that we don’t have to ban anyone so to speak from operating,” the Director told the DPI.

She stated that once their documents are submitted, a desk review will be conducted and they will advise them of any deficiencies, if there are any. That will be followed by an on-site inspection of the establishment to ensure they meet the guidelines and that they reflect the information provided in their SOPs.

“Once that is done and they meet all the requirements, we will then grant them conditional approval to open at 40 percent capacity. Patrons must look out for sign that will be placed (on the establishment) once the property is approved,” she said.

The names of the businesses approved will also be published so that citizens can know where they can dine safely. This is a means of the GTA showing support according to the Director. It was stated that the GTA will be using various methods to ensure compliance which includes; making unannounced inspection visits and surveys where patrons can provide feedback of their observations.

Additionally, they will be collaborating with the Mayor and City Council, the Department of Health and the different regional health officers to ensure there is continuous monitoring.

