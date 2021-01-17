Former politician and Barrister-at-law, Llewellyn John, dies

Kaieteur News – Former Politician and Barrister-at-law, Clifton Mortimer Llewellyn John, C.C.H, passed away yesterday morning at the age of 95. This was confirmed by the People’s National Congress Reform’s Facebook page in a brief statement.

Mr. John was admitted in 1952 first as a solicitor and then as a barrister, for his practice in both the High Court and the Magistrate’s Court. Mr. John was also a leading member of the League of Coloured Peoples, under the auspices of Dr. Denbow, from 1950-1954. The league dealt with issues affecting coloured people worldwide, advocated for human rights and progressive changes to constitutions. In the 1958, John became the editor for Torch, Sentinel and New Nation newspapers. After firmly stepping into the world of politics, John became the Assistant General Secretary of the PNC and was made Chairman of the Lodge Village Council from 1958-1963.

A lawyer for most of his long life, C.M. Llewellyn John, was a former Minister of Agriculture, of Local Government and of Home Affairs. Mr. John, being the attorney with the longest period of service to the law was appointed as Senior Counsel in 2017 by then President David Granger.