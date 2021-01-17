Eight more testify in Vryheid’s Lust woman’s murder PI

Kaieteur News – As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Velma Pickering, 56, of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was allegedly stabbed and killed by her son-in-law, continued on Wednesday and Friday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George, eight more witness were called to testify.

Linden Isaacs, 28, a security guard, of Strathspey Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 11, at Lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, he murdered Pickering.

When the matter was called, Police Prosecutor, Vivian Adolph, on Wednesday called five witnesses to testify. Those witnesses included Pickering’s husband, brother and sister, and two neighbours. While on Friday, three witnesses testified. Those testified were two detectives and a police constable.

According to Kaieteur News’ reporting on the incident, Pickering was left dead allegedly after a domestic squabble with her son-in-law turned violent. Police report revealed that Pickering was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times after Isaacs accused her of trying to break up his relationship with her daughter. The 56-year-old managed to flee the house and ventured into her neighbour’s yard where she collapsed.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, public-spirited persons caught Isaacs shortly after fleeing the scene and he was handed over to the police.

An investigation was launched and he was subsequently charged with the murder of his mother-in law. Isaacs is expected to make his next court appearance on Monday for the continuation of the murder PI.