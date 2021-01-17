Dem boys nah wan hear about dem ‘dry’ hole

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When you searching for gold, yuh must find one or two spot where yuh nah gan strike anything. Yuh does come up blank but dah nah mean dat yuh nah gan strike somewhere else fuh mek up fuh when yuh come up empty-handed.

In de same way when yuh searching fuh oil. Yuh gan find a few ‘dry’ holes. But yuh gan also find plenty ‘wet’ holes. So far Egg-Zaan find mo ‘wet’ holes than ‘dry’ holes. And dem enjoying dem ‘wet’ holes.

Dem strike wan dry hole de other day. And de Stabber gald fuh feature how de Egg-Zaan hit dry hole. Dat is what de Egg-Zaan want we see and read. Dem want we fuh feel dem doing we a favour. Dem trying fuh win sympathy dat dem tekkin’ losses too.

But is nat dem gat fuh pay fuh de losses. From de fuss day dem hit de fuss ‘wet’ hole, de entire basin get de-risk. Dah mean Egg-Zaan nah losing no money because whatever dem bin spend and whatever dem gan continue to spend, dem gan reclaim it from we. And dat include de expense fuh dem hole.

Whether Egg-Zaan hit dry hole or wet hole, is me and you still paying fuh it. So nah mek dem mek you feel things brown out deh and dat dem tekkin’ licks. Is me and you tekkin de licks because of de cockish agreements wah sign.

Dem boys know better dan to believe Egg-Zaan gan lose money. Dem boys know dem tekkin’ we to de cleaners. Dat is why dem boys nah wan hear about ‘dry’ hole, dem boys wan hear but de ‘wet’ hole.