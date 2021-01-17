Contractors to be sued for negligible work on Gov’t. contract awards – AG

Kaieteur News – The substandard, shoddy works done by contractors who were awarded government contracts will no longer be tolerated as the new administration plans to haul them before the courts if they commit such an infraction.

Legal Affairs Minister and Attorney General Anil Nandlall made this mandate explicitly clear on his show ‘Issues in the News’, citing that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) regime is currently overhauling the entire process.

“For years, we have had millions of dollars haemorrhaging in this procurement process and the way that contracts are being executed. It will not continue anymore,” he stated.

Kaieteur News has it on good authority that government is planning to sue to contractors in the coming weeks for their substandard performance of a number of government contracts. Those contracts, it was revealed, would be terminated with millions to be claimed for breach of the contract, liquidates damages applied where necessary and the contractors as well as the project engineers will face sanctions for their negligent work.

Millions will also be claimed for the loss of use of the public facility, which they were contracted to build and interest will also be paid on contract sum along with other consequences that will affect those contractors’ ability to garner work in the future.

“It cannot be business as usual,” the Attorney General outlined, adding “Engineers who are supposed to be safe guarding government’s interest and who ought to be scrutinising the work of the contractor will also be penalised and will be joined as defendants and sued with the contractors.”

In many cases, the AG pointed out, the very project engineers collude with the contractors to defraud the State of millions, “violating their contracts with impunity”.

“The engineers sometimes conspire with the contractors to get variations when sometimes this may not be required. And every time there is a variation, the new materials are always overstated as what was previously procured,” Nandlall explained, positing that it is all part of a well thought out “nefarious scheme”.

“We welcome contractors to do proper work because we are paying proper money for it,” the AG added, “This humongous wastage must stop.”

To boost their strong stance, the AG also revealed that there will be a review of the Procurement Act to create offences and add criminal penalties to them so that the report of the Audit General will have enough power to compel obedience.