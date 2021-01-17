Albouystown youth, Berbice teen share their CSEC success stories

– Each acquired 17 CSEC passes

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – An Albouystown youth and a Berbice teen are amongst the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) success stories for 2020.

The students, Ajay Kissoon of Chase Academy and Jamelia Amanda Paddy of JC Chandisingh Secondary School in Berbice, each secured 17 CSEC subjects during one of the toughest years to sit an exam – 2020. Each student shared with Kaieteur News some of the challenges they overcame to achieve academic success.

In Kissoon’s case, while most Guyanese would associate Albouystown with many social ills, he told this publication that being from Hogg Street, Albouystown is proof that stereotypes can be wrong. He asserted, “good can come out of anywhere, once the appropriate systems are in place.”

In 2015, Kissoon benefited from an academic scholarship by Chase Academy given his conduct and top performance in school.

Founder of the Academy, Mr. Henry Chase explained, “Ajay was always an outstanding student in class and at graduations. When I heard he was from the ghetto, right away I felt that I had to help him out.”

The student said that preparing for his examinations prior to and during the COVID-19 period was challenging, he had lessons early in the morning and late at nights.

Some days, he had to travel from Albouystown to South for Chemistry lessons at Ms. Cole and Principle of Accounts lessons at Miss Whittaker and then get back to Sir Chase English A classes. Kissoon wrote Mathematics and English A, the previous year.

He got Grade One in Mathematics and Grade Two in English A. This prepared him for 2020.

With his parents as his rock, the teen dedicated much of his time to study to prove that he can excel.

He explained that his mother, who is a Christian, ensured that he followed the teaching of the bible. “Mom stayed up while I study late hours each night. She was my rock. She prayed for God to protect me in this evil world.”

This time, he wrote 19 subjects and passed 17 (with Biology and Integrated Science coming back ungraded for the centre.) Ajay got Grade Ones in English A, EDPM, Human and Social Biology, Mathematics, Physical Education, Principles of Business. Grade Twos in Chemistry, Information Technology, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Accounts and Grade Threes in Economics, English B, Geography, Religious Education, Social Studies and Spanish.

The student believed that his success was not possible without the help of his teachers, including Calvin, Sir Beaton, Miss Suzette, Sir Langhorne, Ms. Cole, Miss Whittaker, Sir Ambrose, Sir Jornel, Ms. Daniels and not forgetting Sir Chase.

He noted that, “Sir Chase is a classic example of tough love. He was stern with us and for this reason, more than 90 percent of us passed English A,” the student said.

Given his achievement and socio-economic background, Kissoon said that he wanted to share his story to help motivate others that the youths in depressed communities like Albouystown are not beyond redemption.

“I would like the youths to understand that education will open doors for many opportunities, and it would allow our young people to think constructively. Education will not leave you like money…I want all young people to know that anything is possible. Work hard, be discipline and put God first,” he said, adding that looking back now, he believed going to Chase Academy was made possible by God.

“The favour of God was on me to get this scholarship,” Kissoon added.

The Albouystown teen posited that many ghetto youths do not have this support system.

“This is sad. I tell people that I am from the “ghetto” but I managed to get 17 CSEC subjects. If I can do it, then anyone with a determined spirit and supportive people around can also do it. I pray that the relevant authorities look after our disadvantaged young people. Help them to get back to school, afternoon lessons or even to organise sporting activities. This would reduce many of the social issues affecting Guyana,” he appealed.

He noted that many of those young people who are often overlooked by society have big dreams. To this end, he told Kaieteur News that his career goal is to become a neurosurgeon.

“I want to be a blessing to the human race. I have been fortunate to receive favours and blessings and one day I will be a blessing to other people,” he said.

Much like Kissoon, 16 year-old Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice teen, Jamelia Amanda Paddy, grew up in a very supportive home, where her parents played a major role in part of her success.

Paddy who acquired 17 CSEC passes said that she became motivated by her mother whom she described a humble and God-fearing individual.

“She always motivates me to do better, guides me along the way and is stern with me from time to time, said the teen. She added that she was not always mindful of her academics until she entered high school.

She explained that, “in high school, I took education more seriously. The reason being is because in high school, education level was advancing and more priorities needed to be made…”

Paddy noted, nonetheless, that by the time she was ready to sit the exams, the country was locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the right support system, Paddy noted that the coronavirus was not a barrier to her success, “because through it all, I learned to trust in Jesus. With the help and guidance from God, I came out with all my subjects successfully.

The teen, who currently aspires to become an attorney, and is currently pursuing it at the University of Guyana, extends her heartfelt gratitude to her teachers, parents, grandparents, brother (JJ), aunts, uncles and other relatives who rendered assistance for the great outcome.

“Until this day, I must say that I’m very much grateful,” Paddy said, adding that she, with her new found confidence in God, knows that one day she will complete her studies and have her own law platform.