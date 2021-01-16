Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at Turning Point

Latest update January 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 16, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Some of the city’s top dominoes teams will go into action today when Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes competition gets underway at Turning Point Sports bar.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, the runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.
The MVP will receive $5,000, while the best female player will pocket $10,000.
The competition will conclude tomorrow and among the teams set to take part are All Season’s, Mix Up, Gold is Money, C7, Providence, Turning Point, West Side, Spartons, C6, T and T, Fresh Cash, Executive, Players, Beacons, Providence SC, F and H, Big Boss Girls, Quiet Storm, Lions, Wild Bunch and Gangster.
The competition is being sponsored by Daniel Mc Beth, Lloyd Rollins, Deon Moore, Good Times bar, Big Boss Transportation Service, Pertab Funeral Home, Trophy Stall, Deoraj Singh Sawmill, Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Orin Boston, All Season’s Racing Service, C Point and Next Level.
Action gets underway at 14:00hrs. Interested teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.
