Latest update January 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at Turning Point

Jan 16, 2021 Sports

Mark Wiltshire receives one of the trophies from Danessa Moore in the presence of Althea Newton (left) and Mr. Lloyd Rollins.

Kaieteur News – Some of the city’s top dominoes teams will go into action today when Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes competition gets underway at Turning Point Sports bar.
The winning team will take home a trophy and $175,000, the runner up a trophy and $75,000, third place a trophy and $35,000 and fourth place a trophy and $20,000.
The MVP will receive $5,000, while the best female player will pocket $10,000.
The competition will conclude tomorrow and among the teams set to take part are All Season’s, Mix Up, Gold is Money, C7, Providence, Turning Point, West Side, Spartons, C6, T and T, Fresh Cash, Executive, Players, Beacons, Providence SC, F and H, Big Boss Girls, Quiet Storm, Lions, Wild Bunch and Gangster.
The competition is being sponsored by Daniel Mc Beth, Lloyd Rollins, Deon Moore, Good Times bar, Big Boss Transportation Service, Pertab Funeral Home, Trophy Stall, Deoraj Singh Sawmill, Lenders Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Orin Boston, All Season’s Racing Service, C Point and Next Level.
Action gets underway at 14:00hrs. Interested teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at Turning Point

Wiltshire Dominoes tourney commences today at Turning Point

Jan 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – Some of the city’s top dominoes teams will go into action today when Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes...
Read More
GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports Initiative

GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports...

Jan 16, 2021

BCB President commits to taking Upper Corentyne cricket to another level

BCB President commits to taking Upper Corentyne...

Jan 16, 2021

SIC Endurance Meet pushed back one week

SIC Endurance Meet pushed back one week

Jan 15, 2021

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports reaffirms position that GCB is illegal

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports reaffirms...

Jan 15, 2021

Illegitimate GCB prohibited entry to Stadium until full compliance with Act

Illegitimate GCB prohibited entry to Stadium...

Jan 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]