Hururu man jailed for ganja possession

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River, was on Thursday sentenced to two years in prison for the possession of 1,040 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Delon Rose appeared before Magistrate Wanada Fortune via zoom at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Kaieteur News understands that on Tuesday, ranks from the Ituni Police Station stopped a mini bus in front of the Station and conducted a search on the passengers and their personal belongings. It was there the ranks discovered a five-gallon bucket belonging to the suspect, which contained 30 bags of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis. The suspect was arrested and an investigation was launched.