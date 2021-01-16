Haslington man nabbed with gun and ammo

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was on Thursday nabbed with an illegal firearm and ammunitions in his possession at Tiger Creek, Puruni Road.

Reports are that the police were on patrol duty in the area, when they approached the man who was at a shop. A search was conducted on the man. Following this exercise, ranks discovered a silver 3.2 Taurus Pistol with its serial number removed, along with two matching rounds of ammunitions in his haversack. He was subsequently arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.