GABF distances itself from Halendino Sports Initiative

Kaieteur News – In response to the article published in Kaieteur News – Sports 14 January 2021, titled “Halendino Sports to host trials”, the Guyana Basketball Federation (GABF) has issued the following statement.

“Halendino Sports is NOT affiliated to the GABF or any of the Sub Associations and Councils under the governance of the GABF. The subjected activity has not been approved or sanctioned by the GABF and as such, no registered member of the GABF including its Sub Associations and Councils is authorised to participate in this event.

Under the GABF Constitution, and in the interests of good governance, player safety, university eligibility compliance and professional standards, GABF members are only authorised to participate in officially sanctioned events.

Any participation in unsanctioned activities may result in punitive action, including fines and suspension. Furthermore, at this time, any basketball related activity must be reviewed and approved by the National COVID-19 Task Force before permission is granted by the GABF. The GABF encourages the basketball community to continue to follow and obey the COVID-19 regulations and protocols as ordered by the Government of Guyana to protect the health and wellbeing of the general populace during this pandemic.”

The statement was in relation to the announcement by Khalifa Hale, the founder of the Halendino Sports Initiative to host cricket, basketball and football trials this weekend in which successful athletes were made promises of sponsorship.

Hale has confirmed that he has not made any partnership with the any of the three sports federations/boards.