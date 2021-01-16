Fallen tree kills cook at Neesano Backdam, NWD

Kaieteur News – A cook was on Wednesday killed after a tree fell on her at Neesano Backdam, North West District. The dead woman, who was a mother of two, has been identified as Domelley Cyrus, of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

According to a police report, the incident occurred around 14:00 hrs. at a mining camp owned by Trevor Ammon. He operates a four-inch dredge at Neesano Backdam.

Reports are that on January 9, the 32-year-old woman started working with the man as a cook at his camp. The owner reportedly told police that on the day of the incident, he and his crew left for work as normal, leaving Cyrus cooking at the camp. Sometime around 14:00 hrs., he received information that a tree had fallen on his camp and he immediately left to inquire.

Upon arriving at the scene, Ammon reported that he saw the woman lying face up, covered by the fallen tree. After managing to remove the tree, a report was made to the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station. The woman was taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Reports are that she received injuries about her head.

Her body was taken to the Port Kaituma Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Cyrus leaves to mourn her two children and her husband.