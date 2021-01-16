Cricket can’t play pun football ground

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh how de government nah want de Cricket Board fuh go to de Stadium. So dem boys hope that when cricket come, dat dem same government people nah gan deh phoning dem Cricket Board officials fuh free ticket fuh go in de pavilion.

Dem boys seh nuff of dem government officials does like de free liquor and free food wah does deh sharing during de match. Some ah dem does send fuh ticket fuh dem whole family, including dem sweet woman. And when dem guh to de match dem mo interested in de food and drinks dan wah tekkin’ place pun de field.

But since now de government nah recognize de Cricket Board, nuff of dem government officials dem nah gan be able to share in de freeness. Dem can stay at home and watch de match pun TV or listen to it pun de radio, like wah dem boys used to do long ago.

Dem boys wan know how yuh gan play football pun a place weh gat fuh hold cricket match. Dem inspectors from foreign gan come and when dem see peg marks in the ground, dem gan disqualify de venue. Imagine a ball get hit to long on and de player bend down to field it, only fuh de ball to hit a peg hole and fly straight in he face. Dat is why yuh can’t keep certain sports weh cricket gat fuh play.

Is de same thing when dem cricket ground pun de East Coast used to hold grass track race meeting. By de time dem motor cycles done with de field, it does tek years fuh put back in order.

Dat is why dem boys seh nah hold football weh cricket gat fuh play. Nah put grass track meeting weh football gat fuh hold and nah play hockey pun basketball court unless yuh laying yuh own artificial surface.

Talk half and wait fuh see wah gan happen with football at de stadium.