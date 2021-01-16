60 new infections added to COVID-19 case toll

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that 60 new infections have been added to the country’s COVID-19 case toll. Its daily dashboard update shows the number of confirmed cases increased to 6,805.

The dashboard further showed four persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 55 in institutional isolation, 493 in home isolation and 34 in institutional isolation.

An additional 16 persons have recovered from the virus with the total number of recoveries now at 6,083.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 170 deaths.