Woman, trapped in her bedroom, burnt to death

Kaieteur News – A woman who was reportedly trapped in her bedroom, yesterday perished in an early morning fire. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Krystle Fung. When Kaieteur News contacted Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, he stated that the fire is still under active investigation.

This publication understands that the fire occurred around 05:30 hrs. at Lot 8, Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, where Fung lived with her father, mother and little sister.

According to an eyewitness, neighbours and passersby noticed smoke and fire emitting from the wooden section of the top-flat of the two-storey building, so they raised an alarm.

While Fung’s parents and sister were able to escape from the inferno with minor burns to their bodies, she was not as fortunate since she was trapped in her bedroom, which is located at the front western side of the building.

Another eyewitness stated that before the firefighters arrived, they were loud cries for help coming from Fung’s bedroom. “Her father and some men tried to rescue her but the fire kept spreading and they had to back off…at that point they couldn’t do anything to save her with the way the fire went blazing,” the man added.

As word spread about a fire in the community, residents flocked the road and streets. After the firefighters were notified that a woman was trapped in the front bedroom in the top-flat, the men aimed their hoses at the bedroom area to control the fire.

However, that was not enough – the screams of the young woman were no longer being heard after some time. At that point, Fung’s relatives and other persons gathered under a neighbour’s house. As Fung’s mother watched on in tears, her relatives tried to console her.

Around 07:40 hrs., the firefighters were able to control the fire which had completely destroyed the upper part of the building. The firefighters then continued to hose sections of the house that still had smoke.

Moments after the firefighters stopped hosing the house, loud screams came from the relatives after someone said, “Look her burn body hanging out that side of the house.”

Before the firefighters attempted to retrieve Fung’s body, workers from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) were called in to cut the electrical wire that ran to the home. The firefighters then placed a ladder some distance away from where Fung’s charred remains were seen hanging out at the western side of the house. However, the ranks had some difficulties getting to Fung’s body, so other firefighters were instructed to continue hosing the area.

“Don’t throw her like that…lift her up,” relatives shouted to the firefighters who were removing Fung’s body which was burnt beyond recognition. Undertakers then wrapped Fung’s remains in a blue plastic and took them away. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.