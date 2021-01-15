Wife of deceased testifies to witnessing stabbing incident

Annandale man on trial for murder of wife’s brother-in- law…

Kaieteur News – Latchmini Singh testified yesterday that she witnessed the stabbing incident which led to her husband Ramkarran Mohanlall’s demise on February 3, 2016.

She was to the stand to testify in the trial against her brother-in-law, Shafeek Mohammed. Mohammed is on trial at the High Court before Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed-twelve member jury.

The woman was among some eight witnesses to take the stand in the trial, so far. In her testimony, Singh’s recalled that she got a phone call and heard loud noises coming from the other end of the phone.

As a result, the woman said that she went to investigate what the racket was about and found her husband and brother-in-law in a standoff at her Annandale East Coast Demerara residence. She explained that her husband was trying to get into the yard and the accused had blocked the entrance.

The witness recalled that during the standoff, the accused went to his car and pulled out a hockey stick and tried to lash her husband with it. She said that her husband retreated to his car, which was parked on the road but they continued to quarrel and threaten each other. The woman recalled that not long after, a fight broke out between the two men and as they engaged in the scuffle, the accused pulled out a dagger from his waist and dealt her husband several stabs about his body.

She said that soon after the accused went to his car and drove away, she and some her neighbours hired a car to take her husband to the hospital. While on the way to the hospital, the car was involved in a small accident, hitting a rail and skidding off the road. The witness noted that the car was nonetheless used to transport them to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where her husband was pronounced dead.

The woman’s evidence followed State Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh who told the Court that Mohanlall died as result of perforation of the heart due to stab wounds. Under cross examination by Mohammed‘s lawyer, Latchmie Rahamat, Dr. Singh agreed with the suggestion that there is a possibility that the type of wounds, the victim sustained could have caused by a sharp object in a motor vehicular accident. He nonetheless noted that he was certain that the injuries he examined were not caused by a motor vehicular accident when he was questioned by State Counsel, Teriq Mohammed.

Other witnesses who testified in the trial yesterday were part of the police investigating team. Officer Hilton Benjamin told the court that he could not find the station diary, which he allegedly made records of investigations into the incident. He therefore agreed with the reasoning of the defence lawyer that the information could not be verified. Police Sergeant Patrick Benjamin who was the crime scene technician and photographer brought several photos, which he took of the crime scene.

The items were tendered as part of the evidence in the trial while policeman Denaise Adams told the court that he had the task of questioning the accused after he was arrested and charged. According to Adams, the accused told him that he had “nothing to say”, about the incident.