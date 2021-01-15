We all living like jailbird

Latest update January 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We all does live in prisons. We does lock we gate when we guh leff home. We gat barbed-wire and razor-wire pun we fence. CCTV cameras deh mounted all around de perimeters of we yard. Alarm systems connect to we doors and windows and steel grills locking we in de home when night fall and even during de day. We living like real jailbirds.
If we gat emergency, we can’t get out easily. Some nah get out at all. Like dat famous Indian dancer who used to live in Kitty. She house ketch afire. She get roasted alive because she could not open de door, and de windows bin all grilled. How many people we know could not escape fire because dem home tun steel cages.
And is all because of de crime situation! If it didn’t have so much crime, you woulda bin able to do-do with yuh gate and doors open and no bars pun yuh windows. We all tun victims of crime.
And when you go to de market or to de store or to de supermarket and you ask yourself why dem prices so high, you must remember dat is de crime cause dat. Every business gat fuh cater fuh de day dem gan get rob. And so dem have to put a little mark-up fuh cater fuh such contingencies.
Dem farmer does plant and other people does reap. De farmer gat fuh charge a little extra fuh compensate fuh dem wah thieving from he.
Talk half and nah laugh at jailbird when yuh living in steel cage!
